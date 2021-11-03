Basic education should receive lion's share of national cake - EDUWATCH

Government must ensure that basic education receives the lion's share of the national cake, according to the pro-education group, EDUWATCH Africa.

Kofi Asare, the Executive Director of the group made the submission in an exclusive interview with GhanaWeb during a wide-ranging interview session.



"There is no reason why basic education shouldn't receive the lion's share of the national cake. There is absolutely no reason because its delivery is very very expensive, it is very very important and very very challenging," he said.



"There are communities you will find basic schools there, you can't find a secondary school there. Secondary schools are normally located in towns but you will not be crossing rivers to attend a Secondary Schools for instance.



"Basic schools are very important and it is important that they approach basic education with finance, with tact and utmost priority," he stressed.

He made the above submission after building a point as to how Ghana can increase the number of graduates successfully transiting from the Senior High School level to tertiary.



According to him, current stats suggest that Ghana is hovering around 40% with the figure much higher in more advanced countries.



