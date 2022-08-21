Basic school pupils invent traffic light to replace non-functioning one in Obuase

Correspondence from the Ashanti Region:

After six (6) months of engaging in STEM education, students of BONSEC Standard School at Obuasi have been able to invent traffic light among other wonderful projects.



The traffic light, which possesses all the necessary functioning qualities is set to replace the non-functioning ones within the Obuase Municipal, especially at the Amoangoase roundabout.



Traffic lights which were originally planted in most areas within the municipality have failed to function for years, according to a source.



Some students and drivers who earlier spoke to GhanaWeb said accessing the roads especially at the Amoangoase roundabout has become challenging due to the non-functioning traffic lights.



After more than five years of non-functioning traffic light within the Obuase municipality, students of the BONSEC Standard School have been able to invent traffic light to replace the non-functioning ones.

The project which was done as part of the STEM exhibition day of the school also witnessed other wonderful projects being initiated by the students.



Some of the other projects invented in addition to the traffic light included different types of table top water fountains, programmed disco lights, obstacle avoidance robot, delivery robot, blind stick, automated doorbell, automated hand wash machine, automated dustbins and blender machines.



Mr. Joseph Bonsu, the school's proprietor speaking in an interview with GhanaWeb's Ashanti Regional Correspondent, Nana Peprah, urged the government to always factor Private schools into most of its policies, especially the newly introduced TVET and STEM programs.



According to him, it was very worrying that subsequent governments fail to address challenges faced with private schools in their quest to participate in those government policies.



Explaining further, the proprietor revealed that the school which had practised the STEM course in just six months was doing the exhibition program to outdoor some of the projects initiated by the students.

He expressed joy over how the Primary and JHS students had been able to come out with a lot of projects even within this short period. He however commended his for the quick response and the effective implementation of the policy.



The school proprietor was of the firm conviction that if the government invest into the students including private schools, it will go a long way to produce quality engineers for the country in the years to come.



Some of the students who took part in the initiative expressed joy over how the STEM program, through their teachers, has helped unleased their talents within this short period. They pleaded with the government and other benevolent individuals to always give them the maximum support since they were ready to do more to help Ghana.



Representing the Municipal director of education, Suleiman Dawud, the Obuase Municipal deputy director of monitoring and evaluation said he was shocked to witness the overwhelming competence displayed by the BONSEC students.





According to him, the education directorate was ready to provide the needed support to the students and other schools within the municipality to continue with the good projects. He also took the opportunity to appeal to the central government to make sure these talents do not go waste.



He finally encouraged students, management and teachers of the Bonsec Standard School to continue with the good works.



Meanwhile, Maxwell Sarfo Tandoh, one of the STEM instructors of the school has been explaining each of the projects to Ghanaweb in a video.



