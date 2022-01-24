Basic school textbooks coming in March – MoE

Textbooks will be available for onward distribution to schools in March - PRO

The Ministry of Education has allayed fears of teachers and parents over the delays in the provision of textbooks for the smooth running of education at the basic level in the country.

According to the Ministry, the textbooks will be released to the over 700,000 schools across the country for smooth learning and teaching at the basic level in March.



“By the next couple of months, teachers will see the textbooks in the schools,” the Ministry assured.



The Ministry of Education since the introduction of the new curriculum has not been able to make available corresponding textbooks over the past academic years.



The Ministry said it is aware of the delays that have characterised the procurement and deployment of the textbooks but explained the delay is a result of some quality assurance issues and procurement problems.

Mr. Kwesi Kwarteng, Public Relations Officer (PRO) at the Ministry of Education made this disclosure on the Ghana Yensom morning show on Accra 100.5 FM on Monday, January 24, 2022.



He said the ministry has cleared all these hurdles, especially issues relating to quality assurance.



“We’re done with the quality assurance issues as well as the procurement problems associated with the release of the textbooks,” he stated.



He noted that the textbooks will be available for onward distribution to the schools in March this year.