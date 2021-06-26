Basic schools in Ashanti must close early to avoid disaster – NADMO warns

Kumasi and other parts of the Ashanti region is currently experiencing heavy flooding

The National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) has directed the Ghana Education Service (GES) to ensure that basic schools in the Ashanti Region close early.

“The lives of the people, including our young children, are at risk due to the rainstorm we are currently experiencing,” Mr Kwabena Nsenkyire, the Regional NADMO Coordinator, cautioned.



Three people, including a one-year-old boy, identified as Awal Mohammed, have lost their lives after two days of heavy rainfall in the Region.



Hundreds of residents have been displaced and property estimated at thousands of Ghana Cedis also lost to the floods.



A number of houses have reportedly been submerged in areas including Abuakwa-Manhyia, Sawaba, Atafoa, Kronom, Maakro, and Atasemanso.

Mr Nsenkyire, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said the call on basic schools to close early was one of the precautionary measures his outfit was taking to avoid further disaster.



Additionally, the NADMO is impressing upon residents living in flood-prone areas to vacate their premises, temporarily, until the rains subside.



The disaster management body, he said, was committed to working with the GES to ensure the safety of the school children.