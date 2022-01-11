Basic schools not reopened, education in crisis – Apaak

Clement Apaak is MP for Builsa South Constituency

A Deputy Ranking Member on the Education Committee of Parliament Dr. Clement Apaak has asserted education in Ghana especially at the basic level is in crisis.

The legislator who represents the people of Builsa South in a statement indicated that Ghanaians are unaware of the exact date when basic schools would reopen.



He said the sector has been hit with several challenges including the fact that some 44,000 teachers out of 284,000 Basic school teachers left the teaching profession in 2021.



Aside from these concerns, he is demanding answers as to when textbooks for our basic schools would be released.

Education In Crisis – Basic Schools



We don’t know exactly when Public Basic Schools will reopen. Today, January 10, 2022 Private Basic schools have reopened. When will Public Basic schools reopen, we need to know.



44,000 teachers out of 284,000 Basic school teachers left the teaching profession in 2021 alone. This is 15%, the highest in 20 years. Why did they walk away from the classroom, and how soon will they be replaced?



Capitation Grant is in arrears for Four Tranches (2 each for 2019/2020 & 2020/2021 academic years). And because of this, Heads borrowed in order to keep the schools running because that’s the only source of income to Basic schools. When will the arrears be paid?

No textbooks in our Public Basic schools two years after the implementation of the new Standard-Based, yet we claim to be implementing a standard-based curriculum?



These are just a few of the issues that need the immediate attention of the government and the President.



The immediate issues affecting secondary and tertiary education will also be highlighted in due time.



Dr. Clement Apaak



M.P, Builsa South and Deputy Ranking Member On Education Committee of Parliament