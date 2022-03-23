5
Basic schools to end first term April 7 – GES

Wed, 23 Mar 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has reminded heads of public basic institutions of the scheduled calendar for the 2022 academic year.

According to the GES, heads of basic schools are to take note of the calendar and “implement accordingly.”

In a statement issued by its Deputy Director-General, Mr Kwabena Bempah-Tandoh on Tuesday, 22 March 2022, the GES stated the calendar for the year as follows:

“First term 18 January 2022 to 7 April 2022, Second term 10 May 2022 to 11 August 2022, Third term 13 September 2022 to 15 December 2022.”

It also reminded heads of schools of the contact hours being from “7am to 2pm, 7.30 to 2.30pm and 8am 3pm.”

