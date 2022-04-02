4
Menu
News

Basic schools to write end of term assessment examinations—GES

GES Ghana Education Service Logo 480x330 Logo of the Ghana Education Service

Sat, 2 Apr 2022 Source: GNA

The Management of Ghana Education Service (GES) has reminded all Regional Directors to ensure that end of term assessment examinations was conducted in all the basic schools across the country.

A statement signed by Mr Anthony Boateng, the Deputy Director-General, GES, copied to the Ghana News Agency, said kindergarten to lower primary schools would be assessed in numbering and literacy.

The upper primary would be assessed in English and Mathematics, while the Junior High School would be assessed in core subjects. There should be class tests and exercises in all other subjects.

"The Assessment should be managed from the District Education Offices and supervised by the District Examination Committee," it added.

The statement urged all Regional Directors to ensure strict compliance with the directives.

Source: GNA
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
‘False’ 10,000 km roads claim: How Akufo-Addo mocked Minority MPs during SoNA
IK Acheampong's last meal before his execution in 1979
Man brandishing pistol on Accra-Cape Coast Road assaults another
'You will withdraw' - Ablakwa, Afenyo-Markin exchange words in Parliament
Africa's Top 10 teams in latest FIFA World Ranking
Why former President Kufuor described Hassan Ayariga as Ghana’s ‘shadow president’
INTERPOL nabs Ghanaian gospel musician in Cotonou
Why NDC didn’t call for division during E-Levy approval
Inaki Williams set to play for Black Stars at Qatar 2022 World Cup
An inside look at the Dr Hassan Ayariga's multi-million 'presidential' mansion
Related Articles: