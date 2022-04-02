Basic schools to write end of term assessment examinations—GES

Logo of the Ghana Education Service

Source: GNA

The Management of Ghana Education Service (GES) has reminded all Regional Directors to ensure that end of term assessment examinations was conducted in all the basic schools across the country.

A statement signed by Mr Anthony Boateng, the Deputy Director-General, GES, copied to the Ghana News Agency, said kindergarten to lower primary schools would be assessed in numbering and literacy.



The upper primary would be assessed in English and Mathematics, while the Junior High School would be assessed in core subjects. There should be class tests and exercises in all other subjects.

"The Assessment should be managed from the District Education Offices and supervised by the District Examination Committee," it added.



The statement urged all Regional Directors to ensure strict compliance with the directives.