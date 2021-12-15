Bassare Youth Association calls for peace among Tatale Chieftaincy disputants

The leadership of BAYA are deeply concerned about the disagreement among the Kuyuli and Bichachabe

Source: GNA

The National Bassare Youth Association (BAYA) has called on the people of Yaapuli and Bichachabe in Tatale Sanguli district to lay down their lethal weapons and use the path of peace and consensus building to solve their internal chieftaincy issues.

They also called on all Bassares wherever they are to contribute their quota towards the growth and development of the area, instead of engaging in activities that could undermine their development.



A statement signed by Mr Toni JC Bakawu, National General Secretary of BAYA and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra on Wednesday said, "The leadership of BAYA are deeply concerned about the alarming proportion that the intra-clan disagreement among the Kuyuli, Yaapuli and Bichachabe people has assumed.



"It is of great concern to us, not only because of its direct effect on the peace and unity among the Bassares, but also the potential cause of instability in the entire Tatale-Sangule district which could impact negatively on the development and progress of our people."



A couple of days ago, sporadic gunshots resulting into the the death of one person and injuries to others were heard between the people of Yaapuli and Bichachabe in the Kuyuli community of Tatale in the Northern Region.



The gunshots allegedly came up after disagreements over the enskinning of a chief in the vicinity.



Subsequently, some leaders have been arrested and going through the process of law.

The statement expressed gratitude to the security agencies for their timely intervention that prevented further loss of lives and destruction of property and encouraged them to continue to impartially handle the security situation to bring peace and normalcy of life to the people of Tatale town and the environs.



"We acknowledge that it may not be in our place to lecture the Kuyuli Clan on the importance of unity, peace and how to manage their internal affairs as a Clan, we however believe that it is our responsibility and obligation to call on them to reason with us in this matter.



"As humans, it is understandable that the incident that led to the loss of one life and injury to many would naturally cause grief and pain, and your instincts could call for immediate retribution.



"It is for this reason, that we seek the indulgence of the opinion leaders of the factions to rise above the incidence and seek peace and harmony among yourselves."



The statement reminded that violence would only cause needless consequences and urged them to avoid eye-for-an-eye and a tooth-for-a-tooth approach to finding solutions, but rather resort to peaceful and legal means to address the misunderstandings.



"We also want to appeal to the leadership of the Clan to draw inspiration from the fact that they are of the same heritage whose ancestors coexisted peacefully and would not want the Clan torn apart for whatever reason and concern each member may hold against the other.

"We deeply express our deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and to those who sustained various degrees of injuries, we wish you a speedy recovery. It is our prayer that all those who are physically and emotionally hurt should find strength and reason to remain calm and patient as we all join hands to find the lasting solution to the matter."



The statement assured the people of Kuyuli, Yaapuli and Bichachabe that BAYA would work with all the stakeholders in finding a peaceful and lasting solution to reunite the Clan again.



It recommended to the feuding factions to find reason to resort to advising and counselling their members to use peaceful and democratic means rather than entrenching their positions



"Whatever maybe the case, the Clan should be able to come out of the situation more united, strongly bonded as one family than ever before and the leaders of the factions should immediately initiate the process of reconciliation and restoration of family harmony, rather than pursuing retaliatory measures."



The statement also advised all stakeholders, either directly or indirectly connected to the matter to refrain from ill advising and insightful comments so as not to create further tension in the communities.