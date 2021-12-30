Bawjiase man bolts after bathing lover with 'acid' over alleged cheating

File photo: The victim is said to have been rendered partially blind by the attack

A misunderstanding between a couple at Awutu Bawjiase in the Central Region has left a 30-year-old woman battling for her life in the hospital.

According to a Citinewsroom report sighted by GhanaWeb, Comfort Tewiah was bathed with a substance believed to be acid after she was accused of infidelity by her boyfriend, Ishmael Atsito Agbeshie.



In her narration to the media, the victim said the accusation of infidelity against her is unfounded.



She admitted having a series of arguments with her boyfriend over the allegations and the upkeep of their son.



According to her, Agbeshie on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, during one of such confrontations, took away her mobile phone.

The victim said her boyfriend placed calls to her male contacts in an attempt to find out who she was supposedly cheating with.



Agbeshie subsequently poured the harmful substance believed to be acid on her – a situation that has rendered her partially blind with part of her body suffering serious damages.



Ishmael Atsito Agbeshie is reported to have fled following the incident. Meanwhile, Helena Mensah, the mother of the victim has expressed concern about the current condition of her daughter.