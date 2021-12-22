Bawjiase residents get medical support, vaccinate for coronavirus

Gizella Tetteh Agbotui with JOBerg Founder, Joseph Magnus Marteye

MP for Awutu Senya West participates in medical outreach

Over 230 benefit from JOBerg Foundation medical outreach



Bawjiase residents take Coronavirus vaccines



The Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya West, Gizella Tetteh Agbotui, has called for more medical support from private organizations, for people living in rural communities so as to lessen the burden of support that rests on the shoulders of political leaders in those communities.



She was speaking in her constituency when the JOBerg Foundation organized a free medical outreach program for her constituents, ahead of the Christmas break.



The exercise by the Accra-based non-profit non-governmental charity organization at Bawjiase in the Awutu Senya West constituency in the Central region benefited over 230 residents, including the chief of the town.



“Many screened residents were found to have high blood pressure and given medication to manage their situation. Many were also recommended for further treatments especially the residents who were found to have eye cataracts,” Joseph Magnus Marteye, the Founder of JOBerg said.

The outreach involved doctors and volunteer nurses who helped in testing for various non-communicable diseases such as eye cataract, hypertension or high blood pressure, malaria, typhoid and many others.



Additionally, the group encouraged the residents to take their Coronavirus jabs after the screening exercise, handing out gift bags to those who did.



“My personal values of charity and empathy have made me interested in public health issues and that is why these medical screenings are personal. It is for this reason that this foundation offers token donations to the people of the randomly chosen poor community especially now that we are celebrate Christmas and awaiting the dawn of a New Year,” Joseph Magnus Marteye said.



He further encouraged residents to take their health matters seriously.



JOBerg’s medical outreach at Bawjiase on Saturday was the first in a series of public health programs designed by the charity foundation to create more public health awareness and education as well as assistance to very poor and deprived communities.



The foundation’s public health initiatives also include the ongoing expansion project of the Manhyia Government Hospital Maternity Ward in Kumasi, as well as the construction of a COVID-19 isolation center at the Amanfro Polyclinic in the Greater Accra region.