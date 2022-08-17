Bawku-Bolga road has become a 'killing field' - Adib Saani

Security Analyst, Adib Saani

Security Analyst, Adib Saani, has observed that the Bawku-Bolga road is becoming notorious as a stretch that is dangerous to ply.

According to him, gunmen constantly attack drivers in a bid to target persons believed to be aligned with factions in the Bawku conflict.



Saani in comments to GhanaWeb, said the situation has become dire to the extent that commercial vehicle drivers carefully vet passengers before allowing them onboard.



He noted however that such preventive measures have not curbed the attacks, adding that even the presence of security checkpoints do not deter gunmen from carrying out their operations.



His comment was in relation to the killing of three persons on the highway near the Bawku Senior High School.



“That road especially near the Bawku Secondary School also called Highways has become so dangerous commercial drivers carefully vet passengers before allowing them to board their vehicles. Assailants are able to ambush commercial vehicles and execute marked persons with impunity.



“These marked persons are usually thought to have ties to either side of the conflict. Despite the existence of a security checkpoint, they are still able to successfully stage these operations,” he wrote.

Online news portal, graphic.com.gh reported that three people were shot dead on the highway near the Bawku Senior High School yesterday Tuesday, August 16 around 2 PM.



The deceased names were given as Muniyamimu Ashimu, 47; Fatawu Ibrahim, 37 and Mmam Abduali Ibrahim, 43.



They were shot while travelling on board a vehicle from Bolga to Bawku.



Watch the latest episode of People & Places below







DS/SARA