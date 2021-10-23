Bawku Chief Imam Sheikh Imam Murtada has passed on

Chief Imam of Bawku, Sheikh Imam Muhammad Murtada

The Chief Imam of Bawku in the Municipality of Upper East Region, Sheikh Imam Muhammad Murtada has passed on.

Reports indicate he passed on yesterday and was buried today in Bawku in line with Islamic traditions.



Subsequent funeral arrangements are expected to be announced later on.



Various tributes have been pouring in around the country for him and to his Children Ruky Imam and Nasara Imam.



Some of the tributes read:

“Quran 2:28 reads; How can you disbelieve in Allah, when you were lifeless and He brought you to life; then He will cause you to die, then He will bring you back to life, and then to Him, you will be returned.



Sheikh Imam Muhammad Murtada, the entire Muslim community of Bawku is indebted to your services.



May Allah grant you Jannah without reckoning.