Bawku: Shooting, killing of immigration officers most reprehensible, it should not be repeated – Mahama Ayariga

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Bawku Central, Mahama Ayariga has condemned the shooting of two Immigration Officers in Bawku in the Upper East region.

“I condemn in very strong terms the shooting, injuring and killing of some members of the security agencies in Bawku on Monday 3rd April 2023,” the Minister said in a statement issued following the incident.



Mr Ayariga described the incident as reprehensible.



“This is most reprehensible and should not be repeated. An investigation into the matter must be conducted and the perpetrators brought to book,” he stated.



On behalf of the people of Bawku, the Minister expressed his “sincere condolences to the families of the deceased security personnel.”



The Minister also urged “government to be proactive in advancing a lasting peace process in Bawku.”

Assailants shot at three immigration officers in Bawku.



One of them, 42-year-old Philip Motey, died from gunshot wounds.



The other two are fighting for their lives at the Bawku Presbyterian Hospital.



They are Eric Ayibiya, 30; and Laurence Afri, 42.



They were all travelling from Bawku to Missiga when gunmen fired several rounds at their vehicle on Monday, 3 April 2023.

The police are yet to make any arrests in connection with the attack.



No motive has been established yet.



In a separate incident on the same day, gunmen killed a rickshaw operator identified as Imoro Bello.



Bawku is a hotbed of ethnic and chieftaincy conflicts.



There is currently a curfew on the town and its surrounding areas.