Bawku: Sporadic shooting as residents mistake tyre burning for renewed conflict

Some part of Bawku

Some residents of Bawku on Saturday night spent over an hour firing indiscriminately into the air following their suspicion that a house was being burnt in the area.

The information, however, turned out to be a hoax as the said incident was rather the burning of tyres by a resident in one of the suburbs of the troubled town in the Upper East Region.



Sources at the Divisional Police Headquarters revealed to Starrfm.com.gh that, a resident in the area decided to set fire to some old vehicle tyres he had at home that fateful night.



But rumours went round that a house was being burnt in connection with the unresolved conflict there.



According to the source, as a sign of warning to whoever they believed masterminded the burning of the “house”, some unknown residents started firing into the air.



This development is said to have put fear in residents of the area who felt the incident is a recurrence of the recent incidents of shooting that have led to the loss of lives in the Bawku municipality.



“So last night, the shooting you heard of was caused by the burning of tyres by someone in the town. But some residents spread rumours that a house was being burnt and then the firing started”, the source explained.

“The firing was to tell whoever was burning the “house” that they have weapons and ready for them. That is all”, the source added.



The firing of weapons in the area has become very common even with the imposition of a curfew there.



According to Starrfm.com.gh sources, the most firing of weapons are often done in the air hence not targeted at anyone but to send a warning to supposed enemies not to come close.



The conflict has resurrected in the past 4 months leading to the deaths of some persons in the area.



This has affected businesses and other sectors of the economy in the area with scores of residents relocating to other parts of the Upper East Region where they feel safer.