Bawku chieftaincy clashes: Two shot dead, three injured

Two individuals were shot dead in a renewed clash in Bawku in the Upper East Region on January 10, 2022.



Three others also sustained injuries, Asaase news reports.



The Municipal Chief Executive of Bawku, Hamza Amadu, who confirmed the news to Asaase News, said one of the victims died on Monday evening whilst the second person died on Tuesday.

He adds the police have commenced complete investigations to fish out individuals who carried out the shootings.



“We are yet to know the individuals who carried out these shootings, and that’s why the police are into a full investigation to unravel the people behind these incidents. I don’t think this is an act of terrorism; it is definitely part of the conflict. With the incident that happened last night (January 10), two people were arrested and are currently in police custody,” Amadu stated.



Meanwhile, the Upper East Regional Security Council (REGSEC) has banned men from carrying their fellow men on the same motorcycle in the Bawku Municipality.



The new directive was enforced after a critical examination of the security situation in Bawku.



However, per a release issued, women are allowed to carry fellow women only on the same motorcycle.

Background



The Ministry of the Interior in November 2021 imposed a dusk to dawn curfew on the Bawku Municipality and its environs in the Upper East Region following renewed chieftaincy disputes in the area.



According to the Minister, the imposition of the curfew resulted from the threat of insecurity in the area.



The ministry subsequently placed a total ban on all persons in the afore-mentioned communities and their environs from carrying arms, ammunition or any offensive weapons.



Before implementing the curfew, REGSEC had banned the wearing of smock in the area with immediate effect, explaining that “This was necessitated by the fact that criminals or unscrupulous elements hide arms and ammunitions in smock and attack opponents or innocent civilians”.