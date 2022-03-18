Bawku clashes: Parliament summons Kan-Dapaah, Dery, Nitiwul

Joseph Osei-Owusu

Parliament has summoned National Security Minister, Albert Kan-Dapaah; Defence Minister Dominic Nitiwul and Interior Minister Ambrose Dery, to appear before it to brief the House on the recent development in Bawku in the Upper East Region.

First Deputy Speaker Joseph Osei-Owusu gave the order on Thursday, 17 March 2022 after the Minority Caucus made an urgent demand to the effect.



The three security ministers are expected to appear before the house together.



Some three civilians were killed in fresh gunfights in Bawku on Wednesday.



Some soldiers were also shot by civilians in the conflict.



This came barely 72 hours after One Muhammed Boore, a Fulani man who was on horseback got shot dead at Koziesi also in Bawku.

Although security has been beefed up in that part of the country, there is simmering tension in the area.



Wednesday’s shooting incident happened during a swoop operation by the military.



The operation was met with resistance from residents of the community, resulting in a gunfight.



Calm has, however, returned to the community, but many residents are still living in fear.



The unending violence in Bawku has resulted in a curfew on the entire town, a ban on smock-wearing, and a ban on the use of motorbikes.