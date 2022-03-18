0
Bawku clashes: Speaker summons Nat’l Security Minister together with Defence, Interior ministers

Joseph Osei Owusu Joe Wise Bekwai Mp.png Joseph Osei Owusu

Fri, 18 Mar 2022 Source: 3news.com

The First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joseph Osei Owusu, has directed the National Security Minister to appear before the House, as a matter of urgency, over the security situation in Bawku in the Upper East Region.

Albert Kan Dapaah is expected to appear together with the ministers for Defence and Interior, Dominic Aduna Bingab Nitiwul and Ambrose Dery respectively.

The ministers are expected to brief the House on the recent clashes in Bawku.

The situation is said to be volatile to the extent of having the tendency of degenerating into terrorism.

On Monday, March 15, a horse trader was shot dead under bizarre circumstances while he was on his way to Widana to bring back one of his horses.

The following day saw renewed clashes in the town, which has been on curfew for sometime now.

On Wednesday dawn, some military officers attached to the 11th Mechanized Infantry Battalion located in the Upper East Region capital of Bolgatanga went to the townto ostensibly maintain law and order.

Their presence resulted in clashes which left about nine persons dead and three of them critically injured.

The injured officers were airlifted to Accra for further treatment at the 37 Military Hospital.

Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu had described the situation in the Upper West Region town as a time bomb, calling on authorities to take it more seriously.

In Parliament on Thursday, Mr Osei Owusu, who was presiding over proceedings, asked the National Security Minister to appear to answer urgent questions on what is happening in the border town.

But Minority Chief Whip Alhaji Muntaka Mohammed Mubarak asked that the Defence Minister and the Interior Minister – who are both members of the House – should be added to brief parliamentarians on what is happening in Bawku.

There has been deployment of a joint security team to the town.

Source: 3news.com
