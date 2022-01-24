Bawku clashes: Titus Glover cousin of late slain cop

Titus Glover shared how devastated he and the family are at the death of their relative

New information coming in says that the late Constable Regina Angenu, the 27-year-old policewoman who was shot and killed in the renewed clashes at Bawku, is related to a former Member of Parliament for Tema East, Nii Kwartei Titus Glover.



Earlier, the police confirmed the shooting to death of the female officer with the Paga unit at Bawku in the Upper East Region.



Reports said there were sporadic fatal shootings in the conflict-prone town over the weekend, forcing a curfew to be imposed by the Defence Ministry.

In a release issued on Monday, January 24, the police said Constable Regina Angenu on Saturday, January 22 around 5:05 pm paid a visit to Constable Erasmus Enkson at the Bawku Division of the Motor Traffic and Transport Unit (MTTU)of the Ghana Police Service.



“On their way to Const. Enkson’s barracks, they were attacked by unknown assailants and the policewoman was shot in the groin,” the police said.



New information gathered by kasapafmonline.com says that the late policewoman is related to the former MP.



This came to light when Titus Glover appeared on Dwaso Nsem on Adom FM.



The former MP said that this death was a huge blow to them particularly because the late Regina had lost her mother only in 2020.

A teary Nii Kwartei Titus Glover added that the family was devastated at the death of their late relative.



“She has left behind a young innocent girl; this is very difficult for me,” he added.



He called on the security agencies responsible for the unrests in Bawku to be proactive and avert future deaths of such nature.