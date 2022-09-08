2
Bawku conflict: Court orders arrest of former MCE after remanding Kusasi Youth Chief

Mr Abdulaih Musah Former Bawku MCE, Musah Abdulai

Thu, 8 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Bolgatanga Circuit Court has asked for the arrest of former Municipal Chief Executive for Bawku, Musah Abdulai as a person of interest in an ongoing trial.

The court presided by Justice Alexander Graham on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, remanded Ibrahim Mohamad alias Kwakwa Morey into custody.

Ibrahim Mohammed who is the owner of Asongtaba Bus Terminal in Accra and also the Kusasi Youth Chief in Accra, was brought before the court on charges of illegal possession of a rifle and live ammunition.

He told the court that the rifle and ammunition in question were provided to him by the former MCE for Bawku Musah Abdulai.

The judge before adjourning the case to September 22, 2022, ordered the prosecution to produce the former MCE to the court.

This matter comes on the back of the escalating violent attacks in Bawku which has resulted in incidents of death.

GA/WA

