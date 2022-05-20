0
Bawku conflict: 'Enough is enough' - Fmormer Manhyia North MP calls for truce

Fri, 20 May 2022 Source: peacefmonline.com

Former Manhyia North Member of Parliament (MP), Collins Owusu Amankwah, has condemned the shootings at Bawku in the Upper East Region of Ghana.

The residents at Bawku recently witnessed a clash between some agitated persons who fired gunshots in the community.

The Bawku conflict has been a bane of the country for many years.

Discussing the issue on Peace FM's morning show "Kokrokoo", Collins Owusu Amankwah called for a truce in the area asserting that the residents' behavior is a potential incentive for terrorism.

Collins Owusu Amankwah also called on State authorities to intervene in the Bawku situation.

Calling for a ceasefire, he stated emphatically that "...enough is enough. The cost we are incurring on Bawku is enough. They should let peace reign . . . I feel the time is come that they, themselves, admit that [look] we can't continue like this".

