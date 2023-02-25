Bawku conflict is potentially corrosive to Ghana’s reputation - Reverend Wengam

Rev. Dr Stephen Yenusom Wengam

The General Superintendent of the Assemblies of God Church of Ghana, Rev. Dr Stephen Yenusom Wengam has passionately called on all relevant stakeholders to work assiduously towards finding a lasting solution to the conflict in Bawku.

Delivering his maiden address after his induction ceremony, Rev. Wengam used the opportunity to appeal to factions in the Bawku conflict to yield to the persuasive influences of traditional authority and opinion leaders to ensure that peace returns to the area.



In his view, the conflict in Bawku has the potential to corrode the peaceful reputation that Ghana enjoys in Africa if a lasting solution is not found immediately.



“We note with keen interest the withdrawal of the court order issued for the arrest of the new Bawku Naba, this development does not obscure the fact that the Bawku conflict is potentially corrosive to Ghana’s reputation as the most peaceful nation in West Africa and second in the whole of Africa.



“No effort should be spared at containing the hyper-sensitive and supremely complex situation which threatens to cascade into security challenges of unthinkable proportions. For the sake of these and in the name of God, we make our most passionate appeal to all sides of the Bawku conflict to yield to persuasive influences of traditional authorities, opinion leaders, prominent citizens, peace activists, security experts, religious figures while pragmatic moves are made to find a durable solution to the conflict.”

Rev. Wengam also promised to work hard to make the Church attractive to the youth and ensure that the Assemblies of God Church plays an important role in the country’s development.



The induction ceremony was attended by several prominent pastors and former President John Dramani Mahama and former Chief Justice, Georgina Wood.



Reverend Stephen Yenusom Wengam, who is also the lead Radio Pastor at Citi FM, was elected as the General Superintendent of Assemblies of God, Ghana at the 30th biennial General Council meeting of the church.