Bawku conflicts: Work hard towards fostering peace - James Agalga tells Chiefs

Member of Parliament of Bulsa North, James Agalga

Bawku Municipality and environs to go under curfew effective November 24, 2021

Minister announces ban on carrying of weapons in areas under curfew



MPs tell residents to remain calm



Members of Parliament in the Upper East Region have called on various stakeholders and chiefs in Bawku in the Upper East Region to adopt measures to ensure long-lasting solutions prevail amidst the conflict in Accra.



The Member of Parliament of Bulsa North, James Agalga, said it is the duty of everyone to ensure peace and unity is restored to the region.



Speaking to the media in parliament, he said “the strategic location of Bawku makes it a hub of trade in the Upper East Region. The conflict in Bawku is affecting all of us and as a representative, we wish to cease this opportunity to appeal to the chiefs and opinion, civil society groups and all who matter in Bawku to work very hard towards fostering peace and unity.

“Law enforcement agencies have been deployed following the position of curfew they have done their utmost best to ensuring that some relative calm has been restored. So, we want to thank them for their efforts. We encourage them to continue to work very hard, bring the feuding function together and sought negotiations. Resort to peaceful means to resolve the issue.”



In November, the Minister of Interior, Ambrose Dery, announced the imposition of a curfew on the people of the Bawku Municipality and its environs.



The curfew, according to a statement signed by the minister has been necessitated by some insecurity threats in the communities.



The curfew which came into effect on Wednesday, November 24, 2021, is said to commence on 4:00 pm each day and end at 6:00 am the next morning.



“The Minister for the Interior has on the advice of the Upper East Regional Security Council and by Executive Instrument imposed a curfew on Bawku Municipality and its environs in the Upper East Region from 4:00p.m. to 6:00 a.m. effective Wednesday, 24, November, 2021,” the statement said.