Bawku crisis: National Security Minister summoned before Parliament

First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joseph Osei-Owusu

Parliament has summoned National Security Minister, Albert Kan Dapaah to appear before it to brief the House on the recent development in Bawku in the Upper East Region.

The Security Minister was summoned by the first deputy speaker Joseph Osei-Owusu on Thursday, 17 March 2022.



Mr. Albert Kan-Dapaah will be expected to appear before the House together with Interior Minister, Dominic Aduna Bingab Nitiwul and Defense Minister Ambrose Dery.



A nine-year-old boy was shot dead at Missiga in the Bawku Municipality on Wednesday, 16 March 2022.



Five others sustained injuries.



This came barely 72 hours after One Muhammed Boore a Fulani who was on horseback was shot dead at Koziesi also in Bawku.

Although security has been beefed up there is simmering tension in the area.



Wednesday’s shooting incident happened during a swoop operation by the military.



The operation was met with resistance from residents of the community, resulting in gunfire.



In the process, one civilian was shot dead, while others sustained injuries.



Calm has, however, returned to the community, but many residents are still living in fear.

The unending violence in Bawku has resulted in a curfew on the entire township, a ban on smock-wearing, and a ban on the use of motorbikes.



