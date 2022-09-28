0
Bawku curfew hours renewed

Wed, 28 Sep 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

The Minister for the Interior, Ambrose Dery, has by Executive Instrument renewed the curfew hours imposed onBawku Municipality and its environs in the Upper East Region from 6:00 pm to 6:00 am effective Monday, September 26, 2022.

The government has called on Chiefs, elders, opinion leaders, youth and people of the area to exercise restraint in the face of the challenges confronting them as well as to use non-violent means to channel their energies into ensuring peace.

Meanwhile, there is a total ban on all persons in Bawku and their environs from carrying arms, ammunition or any offensive weapon.

Any person or persons found with any arms or ammunition will be arrested and prosecuted according to the ministry.

