Bawku feuding factions urged to embrace peace

Rt. Rev. Dr. Gordon Kisseih is the first Vice President of GPCC

Source: GNA

The Right Reverend Dr. Gordon Kisseih, General Overseer of the Life International Church, has added his voice to the call on the Bawku feuding factions to smoke peace pipe to ensure the restoration of peace in the municipality.

He expressed regret that businesses in the area which had become a hotspot of violence in recent times were folding up.



Rt. Rev. Dr. Kisseih, who is also the First Vice President of the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC) was speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview in Accra on Tuesday.



He noted that the lingering impasse in Bawku needed to be dealt with utmost expediency to stall it from possible escalation.



Rt. Rev. Dr. Kisseih said it was unjustifiable for anybody or group of persons to use conflict as business, adding that the law must be made to deal swiftly with people who haboured bad intentions to continue holding the municipality to ransom.

"The conflict in Bawku in my view needs to be dealt with the seriousness it deserves without any interference from any quarters," he said.



Rt. Rev. Dr. Kisseih made a passionate appeal to the security agencies operating in the area to remain impartial to exhibit a high sense of professionalism in the discharge of their duties.



He described the disturbances which had claimed hundreds of lives as devastating and deplorable and appealed to the factions to ‘let peace prevail’.