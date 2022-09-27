Bawku is a war zone – Dr. Adam Bonaa

Security Analyst, Dr. Adam Bonaa

Security Analyst, Dr. Adam Bonaa, has said that the situation in the Upper West Regional capital, Bawku has become more precarious and is similar to conditions in war-torn countries.

According to Dr. Bonaa, the situation has become so tensed that an innocent person who mistakenly crosses to the territory of a different faction is immediately killed.



In a post shared on Facebook on Monday, September 27, the security analyst added that the once vibrant region has virtually become a ghost town.



“It's a needless conflict, the killing of innocent people in Bawku must stop. Mamprusis and Kuasis can't go into each other's community/territory, if you cross mistakenly, you will be killed for sure, it's completely needless and barbaric.



“The people of Bawku feel very neglected. Bawku remains and will also remain an important part of this country. Once a vibrant thriving commercial hub of this country has now become a WAR ZONE where guns and conflict dominate,” parts of the post read.



Dr. Bonaa, who made these remarks after attending a peace dialogue to help resolve the impasse, commended the Inspect General of the Ghana Police Service (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, the Minister for Defense, Dominic Nitiwul and the Interior Minister Ambrose Dery for the initiative.



“I must congratulate the ministers of interior, defense, IGP, CDS, UE regional minister, the MCE of Bawku and all the others for the various parts they all played in this peace dialogue initiative, the first of its kind for decades. Hopefully, in October 2022 the second peace dialogue would take place. The guns must be put down,” he noted.

