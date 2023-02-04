Bawku killings: 'I reject the self-serving coverup' – Mahama Ayariga wants CHRAJ probe

Member of Parliament for Bawku Central Mahama Ayariga

Member of Parliament for Bawku Central Mahama Ayariga has petitioned the Human Rights and Administrative Justice to investigate the alleged killing of seven residents in the area by military men.

The MP says the explanation given by the Military high command cannot wash, hence CHRAJ must probe the matter.



He is seeking damages of ¢500,000 each for the families of those who lost their life and adequate compensation for injured victims.



“The military shot at them and in the process killed six civilians,” he stated on Wednesday, February 1.



“A little boy who also run to hide behind some grasses was also shot. The grass caught fire and burnt him to death, making the number 7.”



“Among the rights violated included the sacred right to life of 10 citizens of Bawku who were shot to death by members of the armed forces engaged in Operation Gongong in Bawku on Tuesday 31st January and Wednesday 1st February 2023. Children’s rights. Women’s rights and property rights were violated.”

“The military does not deny shooting and killing these residents of Bawku. A statement issued by the military authorities on 2nd February 2023 admitting responsibility for the killings is attached”, the petition said.



He opined that the Military, by their statement, seeks to cover up the soldiers who fired the residents.



“I reject the self-serving coverup account of the circumstances surrounding the brutal killings contained in the statement of the Ghana Armed Forces engaged in Operation Gongong and hereby call for an investigation by the CHRAJ so that eyewitnesses can give an accurate account of the brutality with which the military executed the killings.



"The incidents occurred on the 1st of February 2023. An earlier killing of 2 persons in Patelmi in Bawku by members of the Ghana Armed Forces occurred on 26th of January 2023.”