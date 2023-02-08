Bawku killings: Set up an adhoc c’ttee to probe alleged military involvement – Agalga

Ranking Member of the Defence and Interior Committee James Agalga

The Minority in Parliament wants an ad-hoc committee set up to investigate the recent killing of residents of Bawku in the Upper East Region by personnel of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF).

Speaking on the floor of Parliament, the Ranking Member of the Defence and Interior Committee James Agalga stressed that setting up an ad-hoc committee will help investigate the incident as well as make recommendations to forestall future occurrences.



“Given the nature of the allegation levelled against our armed forces, I believe that an ad-hoc committee with the core members of the defence and interior committee playing a lead role will suffice…to delve into the matter and come out with recommendations to ensure that such brutalities do not happen again,” he said.



Bawku Central MP, Mahama Ayariga, has petitioned the Commission of Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) in connection with the recent killing of some civilians in the Upper East Region town allegedly by personnel of the Ghana Armed Forces.



In his petition, Mr Ayariga said: “In my capacity as the Member of Parliament for Bawku Central, I, hereby lodge a complaint on behalf of some residents of Bawku under regulation 2(2)(a) and (b) of C.I. 67 pertaining to several acts of violation of the human rights of some residents of Bawku by members of the Ghana Armed Forces.”

“Among the rights violated included the sacred right to life of 10 citizens of Bawku who were shot to death by members of the armed forces engaged in Operation Gongong in Bawku on Tuesday 31st January and Wednesday 1st February 2023. Children’s rights. Women’s rights and property rights were violated,” he noted.



He continued: “The military does not deny shooting and killing these residents of Bawku. A statement issued by the military authorities on 2nd February 2023 admitting responsibility for the killings is attached.”



He is demanding “compensation of GH¢500,000.00 for each and every one of those whose lives were taken, to be paid to their immediate families as punitive damage.”



Further, he wants GAF to be retrained from “further acts of brutalities in Bawku in the exercise of their responsibilities to maintain peace in Bawku and adequate compensation to those who have suffered physical harm.”