Bawku unrest: Multifaceted approach required to restore peace – Security analyst

Security and Safety Analyst, Dr Adam Bonaa

Security analyst Dr. Adam Bonaa has reiterated the need for the government to employ a multifaceted approach to dealing with the protracted conflict in Bawku.

Speaking in an interview granted to 3FM and monitored by Angelonline.com.gh, Dr. Adam Bona said the situation in the area is out of control and therefore demands stringent measures to restore peace and security.



"Bawku, as we see it, has gotten out of hand. Not that it is getting out of hand. It has actually gotten out of hand, and we need to bring Bawku back to where Ghana finds itself now,” he expressed.



“I should be able to go to Bawku this evening if I have what it takes to get there and buy kulekule and come back to Accra and chew my thing, but I can’t do that even though Bawku is supposed to be part of Ghana,” the security analyst added.



He thus mentioned some of the mechanisms the government can put in place to restore peace and security to the wartorn area.

“Catch the criminals with the evidence, prosecute those who are gun-running, young people in Bawku who are going round communities collecting money from traders in the name of they are protecting you” were among the few suggestions he made.



According to him, when the culprits are not arrested and punished all manner of persons benefit from the chaos including politicians “because the more Bawku becomes chaotic the more it is for politicians sometimes not go there to vote but still get the votes they wanted to increase their numbers.”



Dr. Adam Bonaa made these observations while expressing his expert view on The enskinment of the new Bawku Naba, an action considered likely to intensify tensions among the factions in the conflict and lead to more bloodshedding.