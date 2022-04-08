Bawumia, Alan others visit Aliu Mahama's residence to mourn Hajia Ramatu

Alan Kyerematen, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and John Boadu were among those present

The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, on the morning of Friday, April 8, 2022, visited the Cantonments residence of the late former Vice President of Ghana, Alhaji Aliu Mahama, over the passing of his spouse, Hajia Ramatu Mahama.



The former Second Lady of Ghana died at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital on Thursday, April 7, 2022, after having been on admission at the hospital for some days.



The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, was one of several government officials who visited the late Hajia Ramatu in her final days at the Korle Bu Hospital.

Following her passing, around mid-morning, the Vice President visited the residence of the late Alhaji Aliu Mahama where the family and friends of the deceased had gathered ahead of her burial rites in accordance with Islamic customs.



In addition to Dr. Bawumia's visit, other political figures and government officials have also thronged the family residence to commiserate with the Aliu Mahama family.



The Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen, and the General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party, John Boadu, are part of the officials who were also at the Aliu Mahama family residence when GhanaWeb visited on Friday morning.



However, the family is yet to officially announce the funeral and burial arrangements for the late former Second Lady.



The late Hajia Ramatu Mahama was Ghana's Second Lady between 2001 and 2008 when her late husband served as vice president in the two-term government of the former president, John Agyekum Kufuor.

She died at the age of 70 and would have turned 71 in October this year.



A son of the late couple, Farouk Aliu Mahama, is the current Member of Parliament for the Yendi constituency.



