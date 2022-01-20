Bawumia– Alan tension will lead NPP into opposition – Lecturer predicts

Alan Kyerematen and Dr. Maahamudu Bawumia

A Political Science Lecturer at the University of Education, Winneba, Dr Isaac Brako says the seeming tension between the camp of Dr Bawumia and Alan Kyeremateng could be an obstacle for the NPP to break the 8.

Dr Isaac Brako said that should the party executives fail to address the apprehension, they will laugh at the wrong side of their mouth come 2024 elections.



“What is transpiring between the camp of Alan and Bawumia is an inkling that defeat is awaiting the party,” Dr Isaac Brako told Oheneba Nana Asiedu on Wontumi TV Morning Show.

He stressed that the rising tension is not difficult to solve.



The Political Science Lecturer urged the party executives to handle the allegations made by Alan’s camp that the Camp of the Vice President has been given the green light to do what they want.