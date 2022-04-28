0
Bawumia-Alan ticket: Nana Akomea indecisive on who should be flagbearer or veep

Bawumia Alan Smile Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen

Thu, 28 Apr 2022 Source: peacefmonline.com

Nana Akomea's proposal for a ticket involving Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen to lead the New Patriotic Party (NPP) into election 2024 has been a topic for discussion within the ruling party recently.

Many including a former Chief of Staff, Kwadwo Mpiani are not in support of his proposal – they want a contest [presidential primary] to happen.

Nonetheless, others also believe letting Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen lead the party will save the party its primary stress and rather focus on ‘Breaking the 8’.

But the big question as to who becomes the presidential candidate and vice-presidential candidate between the supposed leading contenders remains unanswered.

Nana Akomea who is championing the ‘Alan-Bawumia’ ticket is even unsure of who should lead the NPP in the 2024 presidential election.

When asked in an interview with NEAT FM’s morning show, 'Ghana Montie' to pick his preferred presidential candidate among the two – he was taciturn on deciding.

"For me because they are the leading contenders and as well satisfy the North and South sector, they should both be on the ballot. As to who should be the flagbearer and vice, I can’t tell,” he said.

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and the Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen are the two supposed frontrunners to succeed President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

