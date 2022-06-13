Bawumia-Alan ticket would be our best bet for 2024 - Freddie Blay

Alan Kyerematen shares a moment with Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

NPP determined to break the 8

All candidates are capable of securing victory for NPP, Freddie Blay



Nana Akomea calls for Bawumia-Alan ticket



The National Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Freddie Blay, is pushing for an Alan-Bawumia ticket going into the 2024 general elections.



According to the chairman, there are private conversations ongoing among the top hierarchy of the party to see how they can unite the duo to defeat the opposition NDC during the elections.



In the view the former Ellembele Member of Parliament, although all aspirants vying for the position have the capabilities at securing victory for the party, a Bawumia-Alan ticket would however be the best bet for the NPP in seeking to break the 8.

Speaking with the morning show host of Oyerepa Breakfast Time on Oyerepa Tv and monitored by GhanaWeb, Freddie Blay observed that uniting the two will bring the needed unity the party needs going into the crucial 2024 elections.



“Almost all the candidates are capable of beating John Mahama in 2024. But I am thinking of a combination of two of them (Alan-Bawumia). I would have preferred Alan and Bawumia combination - that won’t be bad, it may do the trick for us.



“We’ve been indirectly in our private moments been discussing it on how to unite Alan and Bawumia. Left to me, a combination will be the best for our party. It will bring total unity as we desire,” he told He Oyerepa TV’s Kwesi Parker-Wilson.



He also added that he hasn’t personally spoken to them but his desire would for them to unite for victory in 2024.



Freddie Blay would be the second influential person in the party to have pushed for an Alan-Bawumia ticket after a former Communications Director of the party, Nana Akomea, publicly asked the NPP to see how best they can unite Vice President Dr. Mahumudu Bawumia and the Minister of Trade, Alan Kyerematen.