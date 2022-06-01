0
Menu
News

Bawumia, Alan 'win big' debate too early - John Boadu

John Boadu.jpeg General Secretary of the Npp, John Boadu

Wed, 1 Jun 2022 Source: peacefmonline.com

The General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has criticized Alan/Bawumia debate that emerged after the party's regional elections held over the weekend.

The NPP held its regional executive elections over the weekend in 15 out of 16 regions in the country.

Apart from the Western North Region where the incumbent Regional Chairman, William Benjamin Assuah, lost to Benjamin Armah, all the regional chairmen in the 14 other regions retained their seats.

Some political pundits have suggested most of the regional chairmen who won belonged to the camp of Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia; hence a big win for Veep. Others felt it was a big win for Alan Kyerematen.

John Boadu however believes it's premature to engage in such discussions.

Speaking in an interview on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo', he said: "We already have a code of conduct that prevents us from engaging in such discussions until the national election council gives the go-ahead but these things are too early…the most important thing is that the election has been successful."

Source: peacefmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Police stop Captain Smart, Barker-Vormawor, others from proceeding with 3-day demo
Dampare 'schooled' British High Commissioner with his letter - Antwi-Danso
2023 AFCON Qualifiers: Ghana's likely starting XI for Madagascar game
Foreigners get pregnant after visiting Ghana - Wode Maya expresses shock
IGP-UK diplomat saga: Kwakye Ofosu, Kwaku Azar react
‘I wasn’t after a response from the IGP' – British High Commissioner speaks
High Court orders Sarkodie to appear in court
A Plus goes after Gifty Anti again
We are Black Stars - Inaki and Nico Williams declare
Dampare asks British High Commissioner to ‘mind her business’