Bawumia, Kennedy leading NPP flagbearship race - Ben Ephson

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and Kennedy Agyapong

The Managing Editor of the Dispatch Newspaper, Ben Ephson, has said that the flagbearership race is not between Vice president Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and Alan Kyerematen as has been suggested widely but rather between Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and Kennedy Agyapong.

According to him, the point is based on the fact that Alan Kyerematen has not done any significant works towards the progress of the party since 2007.



He said Alan Kyeremanten is likely a third force in the race adding that this is based on data he has collected.



Speaking in an interview on Morning Starr, he said “People think it is between Bawumia and Alan Kyerematen but I can tell you that it is between Bawumia and Kennedy, yes. I am finishing my book. We have done some work among delegates before the election. We have done work after the election. “I will give you just one or two scenarios to support my point. Alan Kyerematen since 2007 hasn’t done any work in the party. So if you are a delegate now who is thirty years old Kennedy Agyapong has worked in the party as we speak now for twenty-two years. He is a six term MP by 2024.”



He continued, “I am not a delegate but from the work we have done, I think Alan could place third. If Alan places third, I will not be surprised at all. I am talking about figures that I have collected before the election and it is about 55% turn over at the polling station constituency level and the polling station is the biggest. In terms of over 200,000 delegates who will vote.”

Some names have emerged as possible candidates for the NPP flagbearership position.



Some of these names include Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and Trades Minister, Alan Kyerematen, Kennedy Agyapong, Joe Ghartey amongst others.



Meanwhile, the party is yet to open nominations for NPP flagbearer race scheduled to be held in 2023.