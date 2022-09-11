Bawumia, Mahama, First Lady, others show up at one-week observation of Hackman Owusu-Agyemang’s wife

Some dignitaries at the one-week observation of Comfort Owusu-Agyemang

The one-week observation of Comfort Owusu-Agyemang, wife of the Chairman of NPP’s Council of Elders, Hackman Owusu-Agyemang, has been held at his residence in Accra on Thursday, September 8, 2022.

Members from the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), among other sympathizers were present to commiserate with the NPP stalwart and his family following the demise of their loved one.



Among key people spotted at the one-week observation were Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia; Former President, John Dramani Mahama; First Lady of the Republic, Rebecca Akufo-Addo; Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare; Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kyerematen; NDC's Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, among many others.



Also, Former Speaker of Parliament, Aaron Mike Oquaye, clergymen, and representatives from various corporate bodies were spotted at the ceremony.



It would be recalled that Comfort Owusu-Agyemang died on August 25, 2022, in the United Kingdom after battling a short illness.



November 12, 2022, is the set date for the funeral which would take place at Ridge Church in Accra.



Below are some photos of the dignitaries at the One-week observation of Comfort Owusu-Ageymang



















ESA/BB