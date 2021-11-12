Bawumia, Mahama, others attend Rawlings’ remembrance mass

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia exchanging pleasantries with Former President John Mahama

•Today marks the one year anniversary of the passing of President Rawlings

•A remembrance mass was held to observe the day



•Prominent dignitaries attended the all-white ceremony



Vice President of the Republic, Dr. Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia, has today joined the family of the late President, Jerry John Rawlings, to mark the first remembrance mass since his passing.



Also present at the event is Former President and 2020 Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress(NDC), John Dramani Mahama, who came in the company of Professor Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang – his running mate for the 2020 elections.



The rest of his entourage includes Chairman of the NDC, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo and Director of elections of the party, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah.

The ceremony is also well attended by the family of the late head of state who are draped in sparkling white dresses - Former First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings, his late wife and all four of his children; Dr. Zenator Rawlings (MP for Korle Klottey Constituency), Amina, Yaa Asantewaa and Kimathi Rawlings.



In attendance are also other prominent government officials together with friends and sympathizers of the Rawlings’ family



