1
Menu
News

Bawumia, Ofori Atta attend Okyeman Ohum Homecoming Festival

Bawumia With Ken Ofori Atta.jpeg Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia and Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta

Mon, 27 Jun 2022 Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Another opportunity to portray culture in pome and pageantry as Vice President, Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia, entreated Ghanaians to reflect on core traditional values and practices that bind them together for sustainable development.

Speaking at a durbar at Kyebi in the Eastern Region to climax this year’s Ohum festival, he urged the people to keep their environments clean to prevent diseases.

The festival gave the occasion for worship of the ancestral stools and the spirits of those who formally occupied them.

Dr. Bawumia described the Ohum festival as ”an iconic display of culture and unity of purpose which also stands as a tribute to the role of chieftaincy institutions in addressing national development challenges”.

He bemoaned the pollution of rivers with an alarming carelessness.

Dr. Bawumia said, economies around the world have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine, leading to government’s focus on building human capital through education.

The Okyehene, Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori-Panin commended the government on the “Green Ghana Project” and the dedicated effort against illegal mining activities that pollute water bodies.

He disclosed that, a hindrance to national progress has been the divorce of intellectuals, social policy makers and entrepreneurs from their native Communities occasioned by the need to seek economic opportunities in concentrated urban centers.

Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori-Panin added, ”the festival is to serve as the springboard and a clarion call on all Akyem citizens both home and abroad to submit to meaningful re-engagement with their Communities and Families.”

He urged Ghanaians to live in peace and harmony with one another.

The festival, which was on the theme, “Good old traditions for Sustainable Development”, was graced by the Akwamuhene, Odeneho Kwafo Akoto and the Okuapemhene, Oseadeyo Kwasi Akuffo amongst other dignitaries.

Source: gbcghanaonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
A squatter can claim ownership of your land after 10 years – Dr Oduro Osae
'Delay is not denial' - Ghanaian lady called to bar after pursuing law for 11 years says
Akufo-Addo leaves for Portugal on Presidential jet
8 times Akufo-Addo used ultra-luxury-chartered flights
Top GRA official dies after his vehicle plunged into river Boti
‘Things were not this bad when I joined the Occupy Ghana Friday protest’ – Samson Anyenini
I’m completely dissatisfied with this government, they have failed – Kwesi Pratt
What happened when Kwabena Agyapong met Rawlings
Details of the symbol of authority of the Ashanti Region, the Asanteman flag
Diamond Appiah reacts to Jackie Appiah’s plush mansion
Related Articles: