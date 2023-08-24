Bawumia again? – Stan Dogbe takes on VP over claims about Tamale International Airport

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Former Presidential Staffer, Stan Xoese Dogbe has called out Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia over his comparison of the cost of the Tamale International Airport phase two to the cost of the phase one executed under the erstwhile NDC administration.

Speaking at the commissioning of the Tamale International Airport phase two, the vice president suggested that the project cost of US$70m ensured value for money as compared to US$130 million cost incurred by the previous government for the phase one of the construction.



Responding to the vice president in a Twitter post, the former presidential staffer argued that the tangibles in the phase two of the project cannot be compared to the phase one in terms of value.



“Bawumia again? What is he comparing? Was phase one of Tamale Int Airport a terminal building?



“How do you compare it to the construction/ extension of a runway to about 4,000m, expansion of the taxi way, apron expansion to accommodate 3 wide bodied aircraft’s, taxi links, aprons etc, to a terminal building in terms of cost?



“Is it his technical team that keeps misleading him to expose himself as a liar, or some problem dey?” he queried.

Meanwhile, there is an ongoing banter between the opposition and the ruling party activists over the actual cost of the Tamale International Airport project and which party deserves more credit for the facility.



Work on Phase Two (2) of the Tamale Airport Project commenced in July 2019 and includes the construction of an Airport Terminal Building designed for Annual Passenger throughput of 400,000, a Multi-Purpose Terminal and other ancillary facilities.



The features of the New Terminal Building include a VIP lounge; two (2) Boarding Gates; two (2) Self-Service Check-in Kiosks; eight (8) Check-in Desks; Airline offices and Commercial Retail Areas.



As part of the Project Design, a completely new 5km road network (off the Tamale-Bolgatanga Road) has been constructed to facilitate easy accessibility to the Airport.



Additionally, the Multi-Purpose Terminal, which was completed in 2022, was used in facilitating Hajj Pilgrims during the Annual Pilgrimage to Mecca in 2022 and 2023.

The Phased development of Tamale Airport is part of an elaborate plan to make the facility an alternate Airport to Kotoka International Airport with capability to handle Wide Body Aircraft in emergency situations.





