Bawumia and Alan are not viable candidates for NPP for the 2024 election - Kwakye Ofosu

Former Deputy Information Minister, Felix Kwakye Ofosu

Kwakye says NDC will easily win if Bawumia or Alan is the candidate for NPP

No Ghanaian is going to take Bawumia seriously - Kwakye Ofosu



NPP in the worst position since its formation - Kwakye Ofosu



Former Deputy Information Minister, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, has said that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) will easily lose the 2024 Presidential Election if they present Dr Mahamudu Bawumia or Alan Kyerematen as their candidate.



According to him, both Vice President Bawumia and Trade Minister Kyerematen are part of the economic management team that has supervised the worse economic performance of the country in the 4th Republic which makes them terrible candidates.



Kwakye Ofosu said the vice president who is the head of Ghana’s economic management has failed to revive Ghana’s economy.



“... he (Bawumia) is noted for or his claim to fame in the past was economic management. He has failed spectacularly and he is running away from the very record that he has supervised.

“As head of the economic management team, he has supervised the worse economic situation under the 4th Republic, this would make him completely untenable as a candidate for the NPP,” he said in an interview with Joy News monitored by GhanaWeb.



“... what is he going to tell the electorate? Who is going to take him seriously? After all the falsehood that he peddled has been revealed for what they are, falsehoods. The man does not even have the courage to step out there and defend his economic record and people are saying that he is a viable candidate. He is not ...,” he said



Kwakye Ofosu added that “all you need to do in a campaign is to play his own voice and that finishes the matter.”



On Alan, Kwakye said he (Alan) as trade minister is part of the economic management team so he is part and parcel of the catastrophic governance that we have seen over the period, therefore, he cannot extricate himself.



“I do not want to be in the NPP’s position. Perhaps the worst situation that they have been in since they were founded. Both leading candidates do not inspire confidence, their records are shambolic and Ghanaians have lost confidence in them,” he said.