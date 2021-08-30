Bawumia and I not the cause of Suhum violence – Alan Kyerematen

Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kyerematen

• Alan Kyerematen has condemned clashes between supporters of the party at funeral in Suhum

• He says their actions do not represent what the NPP stands for



• He has also criticized the attempt by some persons to rope him and Dr Bawumia into the chaos



Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, the Minister of Trade and Industries, has condemned the attempt by some persons to blame the violence that ensued at a funeral in Suhum on the perceived frosty relationship between him and Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.



In a statement issued in response to the incident which occurred on Saturday, August 28, 2021, Alan Kyerematen said that it has taken notice of a deliberate attempt to rope him and Bawumia into the fracas.



He described in no certain terms that the reports are untrue and a calculated effort by some people.

“Rumors currently circulating on social media that the clash was between my supporters and those of our Vice President are not only completely false but mischievous and have been contrived to bring both the Vice President and my good self into public ridicule”.



Alan Kyerematen described the incident as ‘barbaric’ and a misrepresentation of the ideals of the New Patriotic Party.



“The incidence of reported violent clashes between supporters of our great party, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Suhum constituency of the Eastern Region on Saturday, August 28, 2021, is most unfortunate and must be condemned by all well-meaning Patriots.



“I believe strongly that any disagreement whether relating to a contest for position or differences in ideas and opinions should not be manifested in such violence in a party such as ours. The ideals of our party and tradition call for peaceful and harmonious coexistence and our motto, (Development in Freedom), has no place for violence,” parts of his statement read.



What happened in Suhum

At least two persons sustained injuries during clashes between two rival groups of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Suhum Constituency of the Eastern Region.



Bernard Kwasi Amoani, 51, sustained a deep cutlass injury in the head in the melee. He is on admission at the Suhum Government Hospital while Alexander Odei who suffered a minor injury on the upper lip has been treated and discharged.



The chaos was triggered when Frank Asiedu Bekoe, popularly known as Protozoa eyeing to unseat the incumbent Member of Parliament Boafo Kwadwo Asante, and some party communicators and Serial Callers attended the funeral of the late father of one of the communicators identified as Opare on Saturday, August 28, 2021. While at the funeral, the Member of Parliament and his entourage led by the Constituency chairman Frederick Ofosu also arrived.



Tension began to build up when followers of the MP allegedly started casting aspersions on Protozoa and his group and even blocked them from greeting the MP.



Mr Odei popularly known as Big Deal took the microphone to announce that they were leaving for other engagements but wanted to place on record that they have been prevented from greeting the MP.

This did not sit well with supporters of the MP who attacked him sparking the free for fight. The driver of the MP Jamalo allegedly pulled a cutlass and inflicted a wound on the head of his victim.



“When we went the MP and his entourage came and met us the serial callers and Protozoa at the funeral so the MP thought it is Protozoa who brought us there so he blocked us from greeting him. So one guy by the name Big Deal went to take the microphone to announce that we are leaving for another engagement but placing on record that the spokesperson for the MP says the MP doesn’t recognize us so if the mourners did no see us greeting the MP it wasn’t deliberate. So Hannah went to forcibly take the Mic from him subsequently Nana Obo went to slap him which the Communication officer from Asamankese attempted to separate them and bring calm but was he hacked,” an eyewitness said.



Later in the day, Charles Gyasi, Suhum Constituency Youth Organizer accompanied by Martin Odei and Ernest Lartey, all executive members of Suhum Constituency New Patriotic Party went to the Suhum Police station to report the incident.



Police together with complainants proceeded to Suhum Government Hospital where victim Kwasi Amoani was seen at the Emergency ward under stable condition responding to treatment.



Police medical forms were prepared and issued to victims to be endorsed.

The Public Relations Officer of the Eastern Regional Police Command DSP Ebenezer Tetteh confirmed the incident when contacted.



He said the Suhum Police command is Investigating it to bring the culprits to book.