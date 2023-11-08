Bawumia as president is the next horizon in having a competent leader to rule Ghana – NPP Ireland

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice president

Alfred Marshall Agyapong, Chairman of the NPP’s Ireland branch, has stated that having Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as President of Ghana is the next horizon in having a competent leader to rule Ghana.

Dr. Bawumia, in his opinion, possesses all of the necessary skills to be elected as Ghana’s next President.



He spoke to Rainbow Radio on Saturday during the governing New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) presidential primary.



He admitted that ”Ghana is currently facing challenges given the higher cost of living and hardship; most Ghanaians cannot put food on the table. We have acknowledged this challenge, and I hope that the process put in place by the government has not yielded fruits yet, but in the next few months, we can turn things around”.

”We can admit that we haven’t done everything perfectly,” he said. However, when compared to the previous administration, we have fared much better. The NDC ruled Ghana for several years, but when the NPP took over after Kufour, we made several structural changes for the first time. We are still in the process of finishing the job. The world and global challenges have affected and hurt us. But we will prevail through hard work and competent leadership”.



He stressed that with Dr. Bawumia as president, things would get better, adding that ”we are appealing to Ghanaians to give us eight more years so we can see the difference between the NPP and NDC”.



He added that Dr. Bawumia had achieved a lot and engineered several initiatives under the Nana Addo-led administration.