Bawumia attends observation of annual birthday of Prophet Mohammed

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and Sheikh Ahmed Abdul Faid Maikano Jalloh

Vice President His Excellency Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, was among dignitaries who were invited by the Supreme leader of Tijaniyya Muslim Council in Ghana to observe this year's Maulid (Birth of Prophet Mohammed (SAW).

"I joined Sheikh Ahmed Abdul Faid Maikano Jalloh and fellow Muslims at Prang for Jummah Prayers.



"My visit was also to express my goodwill to Sheikh Maikano and the Tijaaniya Muslim Council of Ghana ahead of its 46th Maulid Celebration at Prang" the Vice President confirmed through Facebook.



He added "I also took the opportunity to thank the fraternity for its unwavering support and appreciation of the good works of the government of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo"



Sheikh khalifa Ahmad Abul Faidi Abdulai maikano, who is the supreme leader of the Tijaniyya Muslim Council of Ghana observed the annual event last Saturday.



Thousands of pilgrims from West Africa graced the occasion, but the number of pilgrims who came from Ivory Coast to witness the annual event topped the attendance chart.



Addressing the mammoth gathering, the spiritual leader offered prayers for Late King Hassan ll of Morocco & the current King, Mohammed VI.

He subsequently called on his followers, the Tijaniyya members to visit Fes, spiritual home of Sheikh Tijani, founder of Tijaniya across the world.



His Excellency Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President of Ghana and staff from his office, the Member of Parliament for Gushegu Constituency, Hon. Alhassan Sulemana Tampuli, Hon. Ben Abdallah Banda, Member of Parliament for Offinso South, Hon. Adu Gyan, Bono East Regional Minister, Hon. Stephen Jalula, Member of Parliament for Pru West, Abdul Aziz Haruna Futa, National Nasara Coordinator of NPP, DCE for Pru West, Alhaji Ibrahim Baba Bukari, Bono East Regional Chairman of NPP, Bono East Regional Organizer of NPP among other dignitaries graced the occasion.



Meanwhile, two personalities who were elected by the Tijaaniya Muslim Council to augment the national executive composition of the organization were unveiled at the grand event.



The executive include, the Supreme and spiritual leader, Al-Khalifatul Akbar Shaykh Abdul Faid Maikano Jalloh, National Chairman, Shaykh Musah Gumani, (newly elected), National Vice Chairman Shaykh Mutawakil Iddrisu Ilimi, General Secretary, Imam Alhassan Bayor Jalloh, Deputy General Secretary, Shaykh Abdul Rahman Dabu and National Financial Secretary Shaykh Aminu Bamba.



The others were Deputy National Financial Secretary, Mr. Muhammad Saani,



National Treasurer, Shaykh Malam Fari, Deputy National Treasurer, Shaykh Ahmad Tijjani Jibril, National Organizer, Shaykh Abdul Latif Muhammad, Deputy National Organizer, Shaykh Abdul Qadir Abubakari, National Operations Director, Mr. Abdul Razaq Mahmoud, National Communications Director Shaykh Baba Commander, Deputy National Communications Director Shaykh Yussuf Durah, National Public Relations Officer Alhaji Ahmad Osman Jalaba