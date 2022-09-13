0
Bawumia attends swearing-in of Ruto of Kenya

BAWU.jpeg Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Tue, 13 Sep 2022 Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has left Accra for Nairobi, Kenya to represent Ghana at the swearing-in of H.E. William Samoei Arap Ruto, President-elect of Kenya.

“Until his election on 15th August, 2022 H.E. William Ruto served as Vice President of the Republic of Kenya.

“Vice President Bawumia returns to Accra on Wednesday, 14th September,” Spokesperson to the Vice President, Dr. Gideon Boako stated in a release dated 12th September 2022.

Mr. Bawumia was accompanied by the 2nd Lady, H.E. Mrs. Samira Bawumia, Hon. Thomas Mbomba, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, and other Senior government officials.

