Bawumia be a ceremonial president with Nana Addo as the ‘dictator’ - Inusah Fuseini

Former MP for Tamale Central, Inusah Fuseini

Former National Democratic Congress (NDC) lawmaker, Inusah Fuseini believes the leadership of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will still linger on if Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is elected as president in 2024.

He claimed President Akufo-Addo is ‘obsessed’ with the presidency and will do everything possible to interfere with Bawumia’s government.



“Remember he [President Akufo-Addo] introduced Bawumia into politics and the NPP, so he can have his way.” The former Tamale Central NDC MP said.



Mr Fuseini further claimed in an interview with NEAT FM’s morning show, Ghana Montie that – the president was very keen to see Bawumia become his successor during their flagbeaereship contest.

“Nana Addo [president] wants to continue to rule Ghana. Bawumia is Akufo-Addo's project.” He said.



Despite Mr Fuseini’s unfounded claims, Dr Bawumia has said during his victory speech after his election as NPP’s flagbearer that his plans and priorities when given the nod to rule Ghana would be different.