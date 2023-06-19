Bawumia brags about ‘stealing’ Opare Ansah from Alan; calls Akufo-Addo, Kufuor his godfathers

The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, on Sunday, June 18, 2023, began his campaign for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearership position to make his case to the party’s delegates.

At one of the campaign events in Accra, Dr Bawumia said that members of the campaign team of one of his major contenders, Alan Kyerematen, including the Member of Parliament (MP) for Suhum, Frederick Opare Ansah, are joining his team because they know is the person who can lead the party to glory.



He added that he is the only person who can unite the NPP and lead it to victory come 2024. He also described former President John Agyekum Kufuor and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as his godfathers in the party.



“You know that I have defended this party and the person who is most likely to beat the NDC and break the eight. I’m also a unifier of this party. I have two godfathers in this party – President JA Kufuor and Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



“I can work with everybody in this party... as you know, Opare Ansah is here, he used to be Alan’s major operations director – major! major! He is now with me. Kofi Jamasi. Is with me, isn’t he?



“So many (are with me now) because they know that I have a big plan. I’m interested in people who can help the party, I don’t care about factionalism. I’m a person who is a unifier… I can work with the old and the young, I can work with the north, east, south and west. I don’t believe in tribalism. I can work with Christians and Muslims,” he said.



The vice president is expected to face stiff competition from the likes of the former Minister for Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen; Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong; former Minister for Food and Agriculture, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto and 7 other people, for the NPP flagbearership position.

Watch Dr Bawumia’s remarks in the video below:







Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown on GhanaWeb TV







>



You can also catch up on the second episode of Everyday People below:













IB/FNOQ