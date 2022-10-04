Bawumia brokers peace between Samba and Dagomba Boy

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia with Samba and Dagomba Boy

Even though both contenders shook hands in May this year after the New Patriotic Party(NPP) Regional Conference at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium to elect a new crop of executives, it emerged that it was only for the cameras.

The aftermath commentary from camps of both the current Northern Regional Chairman Mohammed Adam Bantima Samba and his closest contender Alhaji Inusah Amadu popularly known as Dagomba Boy suggested all was not well.



Media interviews granted in the Northern Region confirmed Samba and Dagomba gave credence to the fact that both were at warpaths and as a result had irreconcilable differences though believed in the same ideals and ideologies.



Following the two-day official tour of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to the Northern Region, the two rivals came face-to-face, and as if by coincidence or design they caught the attention of Dr. Bawumia.



After a few minutes of a tit-à-tête, both who appeared gloomy started beaming with smiles and were seen excitedly exchanging pleasantries to suggest the past has been buried and a new chapter opened.

To cement their new relationship, both NPP stalwarts shook hands and embraced in the Presence of the Vice President at the VIP lounge at the Tamale Airport.



The latest move comes barely a week after the former Yendi Constituency Chairman disclosed that he cannot turn his back on Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia if he chooses to run as flagbearer of the party when nominations are open in the future.



According to him, the decision by the camp of Vice President to reach out to him when he holds no position in the party at the National, Regional, and Constituency levels shows the kind of respect they have for him.



“Among the prospective NPP flagbearer aspirants, it is only the camp of the Vice President that has reached out to me for my support. I will gladly endorse his candidature if he chooses to officially run as flagbearer of the NPP. I will officially come out and do the needful because no one has approached me. I am making my stance clear because I am not a party executive and I have not been appointed to any party position. I have no way to disappoint Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia because it would amount to disliking the NPP,” he disclosed on Tamale-based NTV.