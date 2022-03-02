Bawumia buys forms for 580 Dormaa Central polling station contestants

Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President of Ghana

Source: GNA

Vice President. Mahamudu Bawumia has paid for the nomination forms of 580 current polling station executives who are contesting in the upcoming elections in the Dormaa Central Constituency.

Mr William Nyarkoh, the Constituency Secretary of the Party, announced the payment in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at Dormaa-Ahenkro in the Bono Region.



Mr Nyarkoh denied and dismissed reports of involvement of Alhaji Mumuni, the Party's Constituency Chairman of sponsoring the purchase of forms for some of the prospective applicants.



Mr Nyarkoh said the 580 forms represented those that had been sold out currently but “they are still expecting to receive 295 more forms to be sold out only to applicants of the 21 new polling stations.”

He explained the Constituency Election Committee had met to decide on consensus to offer an opportunity for old polling station executives wishing to contest to buy nomination forms.



He said there were no complaints about the process and, therefore, appealed to members to remain calm and united by avoiding actions and inactions that could weaken the stability and progress of the Party in the constituency.