Bawumia camp dismisses Deputy Railways Minister’s claims of disrespect with video evidence

A pro-Bawumia activist, Krobea Kwabena Asante, has rebuffed claims by deputy railways minister, Kwaku Asante Boateng of Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia disrespecting him with video evidence.

According to Krobea Kwabena Asante, Dr. Bawumia greeted Kwaku Asante Boateng and shook hands with him as depicted in the video he shared.



His reaction comes on the back of claims by the deputy railways minister publicly declaring his support for NPP flagbearer aspirant, Alan Kyeremanten primarily because Dr. Bawumia disrespected him.



In a Facebook post on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, Krobea Kwabena Asante described the comment of the Deputy Railways Minister, Kwaku Asante Boateng as lies and urged the public to disregard his claims.



“Hon. Kwaku Asante Boateng of Asante Akyem South lied.



Anthony Abayifaa Karbo greeted him and also hugged him. Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia also greeted him. Watch this video as captured on July 8, 2023, at 9 am. He is the man in brown with the flag of NPP around his neck,” he wrote on his Facebook page with a video attached.

Background



The Deputy Minister of Railways Development, David Kwaku Asante-Boateng, has said that the Vice President of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, recently disrespected him in public.



He explained that this was during a visit of the veep and some members of his campaign team to an area in the Asante Akim area.



For this reason, the deputy minister has said that he feels hurt and as such, he cannot join the campaign of the vice president.



Speaking in a video clip shared by JoyNews, David Kwaku Asante-Boateng, who is also the Member of Parliament for Asante Akim South, said he was disrespected at that moment.

“When Vice President Dr. Bawumia came to Asankare, we decided to go welcome him and some members of his team. None of them greeted me when I extended a hand.



“You can’t disrespect me and expect me to join your campaign. I am hurt by their action,” he said in Twi and interpreted to English by the JoyNews reporter.



Describing Alan Kyerematen, a former Minister of Trade and Industry, as his brother, David Asante-Boateng announced his full support for him, adding that he is doing so whether he wins or not.



