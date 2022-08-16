Bawumia camp resorts to regionalism after Hopeson Adorye comment

Alan Kyerematen and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

The camp of Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia is hitting below the belt after Hopeson Yaovi Adorye, a leading member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) gave an analysis in Kumasi on Sunday as to why the NPP will elect Trade Minister, Alan Kyerematen, as the party’s next leader.

In what can be called a vulgar twist of Mr. Adorye’s words, the Bawumia camp has claimed that the NPP stalwart insulted Northerners by relegating them to a perpetual footnote in NPP politics as people only fit to be running mates.



The shocking concoction has spread like wildfire, with pro Bawumia rented press, publishing the fake twists in a guerilla media warfare that potentiates a disturbance of the national peace.



Over the weekend, the youth of the Ashanti Region which constitutes the backbone of the NPP held a health walk in appreciation of Trade Minister Alan Kyerematen and to make a political incursion to bring to note the fact that Asanteman is for Alan.



It was at this program that Hopeson Adorye made an analysis about the three pillars of the NPP tradition – Busia, Danquah and Dombo – and how the Dombo pillar always enjoys the automatic running mate position whenever the NPP goes into an election.



Thus highlighting that per the tradition, the baton of power rotates between the Busia pillar – Ashanti and the Danquah pillar – Akyems, he pointed out that whether the Busia or Danquah pillar gets to lead the party, Dombo is always assured of its running mate position.

“There is one thing I am going to say. The NPP has a tradition. Our tradition is Busia, Danquah and Dombo. Danquah represents Eastern Region and the bottom (south), Busia represents the Ashanti Region and the Bono areas, while Dombo represents the Northern sector.”



“Whenever a Danquah leads the party, the Busia side steps aside but there is a Dombo (for a running mate), and whenever a Busia leads, the Danquah side steps aside but there is a Dombo (for a running mate). As for the Dombos, they are always there (for a running mate).”



“In 1992, Albert Adu Boahen, who represented Danquah contested with a Dombo. In 1996, we had the Great Alliance bit.



In 2000, it came to Kufuor, who is a Busia, and he ran with a Dombo (as his running mate). Then after Kufuor, it moved back to Danquah, with President Akufo-Addo. He also contested the election with another Dombo (as his running mate), who is Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia.



“If it went to Danquah, came to Busia, went back to Danquah, where should it go now, is it not Busia?” Hopeson Adorye said.

As simple a truism as this analysis is, Ghanaians woke up to the shocking headlines from the Bawumia rented press that Hopeson Adorye has denigrated Northerners by claiming that they are only fit to become running mates.



Meanwhile, the health walk for Alan, dubbed, “Aduro Woso” was hugely successful with Ashanti youth pouring into the streets and marching for Trade Minister, Alan Kyeremanten.



The sobering impression that the walk has left is that the Ashanti region, which is the NPP’s stronghold, is solidly behind Alan Kyeremanten.